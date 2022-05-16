Filmmaker Goutam Ghosh discusses with PM his documentary on Bangabandhu

Visiting Indian national award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghosh and noted Indian film director Satyam Roy Chowdhury paid a curtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban on Monday.

After the meeting, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters.

He said that they discussed about the documentary film titled “Kolkatae Bangabandhu (Bangabandhu in Kolkata)” being made by Goutam Ghosh on life of Bangabandhu during his stay in Kolkata as well as his struggles in political carrier.

Father of the Nation’s Youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana and his grand son Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present during the meeting.

The press secretary said that Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana highlighted the outline of the documentary before Goutam and Satyam.

They also described Bangabandhu’s struggles and passing of his days in hardship during his student life in Kolkata.

Besides, the two daughters of Bangabandhu, who had escaped the 15th August massacre, also projected political life and philosophy of the great leader during the discussion.

At the meeting, Goutam and Satyam said, they visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at historic No. 32 House at Dhanmondi in the capital and saw the ghoulish signs of the August 15 killing in every corner of the museum.

They also apprised the prime minister of their feeling as if the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu is still alive.

Referring to the “Bangabandhu’s Unfinished Memoirs” and “Karagarer Rojnamcha”, they described the two books as the great pieces of history.

Goutam Ghosh and Satyam Chowdhury also said they feel proud of making the documentary on the life and works of the Bangalees’ greatest leader.

Later, Hasina and Rehana were interviewed on Bangabandhu’s struggle in his political life as well as during his days in Kolkata.

Goutam is making the 30-minute documentary film.

On April 4, Goutam began the work of the film by shooting in a classroom at the Maulana Azad College in Kolkata, which was called Islamia College when Bangabandhu studied there during his 1945-46 academic year.