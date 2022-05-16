Flood situation worsens in Sunamganj, Sylhet; thousands marooned

Heavy rains and onrush of upstream hilly waters have worsened the flood situation in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts leaving thousands of villagers marooned in their inundated homes.

In Sylhet, the low-lying areas of the district have been flooded due to onrush of water from the upstream, rendering nearly one lakh people marooned, officials said on Monday.

The flood situation is also serious in the bordering Kanaighat, Companiganj, Jaintapur and Jakiganj upazilas of the district as the water levels of three rivers are flowing above danger marks.

The floodwater started to enter dwelling houses, shops and other establishments as Surma River bust banks flowing above its danger point, inundating the suburbs of Sylhet city, Sobhanighat, Kalighat, Chararpar, Sheikhghat and Masimpur areas.

According to the Water Development Board, Surma River was flowing 1.28 cm above its red mark at Kanaighat point while 10.49 cm at Sylhet point.

Besides, Kushiara was flowing 65 cm above its danger level at Amalshid point and 8.74 cm at Fenchuganj point around 9 am.

Sari River too was flowing 0.8 cm above its red mark in Goainghat upazila.

The flood situation in Kanaighat upazila remains static but it worsens in Haor areas.

The floods have marooned many several hundred villagers who are facing scarcity of pure drinking water and lack of transports to go around.

Many roads were submerged while flood water entered many educational institutions in the upazila.

In Sunamganj, all rivers of the district were flowing above the danger mark due to the onrush of hill water and torrential rains for the last couple of days, officials said on Monday.

Surma was flowing 7.70 cm above its danger level at Nabinagar Point till 2 pm on Monday, inundating the Boro paddy fields in the district.

The standing crops including peanuts and seasonal vegetables were damaged.

Besides, the residents of ten villages including Ibrahimpur, Sadargarh, Syedpur of Sadar upazila, Barkatnagar, Sharippur, Gozaira, Mohabbatpur Mamdpur, Marfati villages in Doarabazar upazila of the district have been marooned by the flash flood.

The low-lying areas of Tahirpur and Bishwambharpur upazilas and roads were also inundated, causing immense sufferings to the residents.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), 20 hectares of boro crops land in Tahirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district were submerged.

Bimal Chandra Shom, district agriculture officer, said the losses caused by the flood could not be estimated yet. Till now, 20 hectares of paddy lands in Tahirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district have been inundated, he said adding “We are observing the overall situation as there is a possibility to recede the water.”

Besides, the farmers who have harvested their paddy from their lands are bracing for losses as they failed to dry their paddy.

Ujjal Mia, a resident of Ibrahimpur village in Sadar Upazila, said the roads were submerged and the river water entered many houses.