FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Sunday paid tribute to the late president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is observing a three-day period of mourning till Monday, which sees businesses shut across the country and performances halted in Sheikh Khalifa’s honour, reports UNB.

A wider mourning period of 40 days will go on beyond that.

Momen was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE and other Royal family members.

The foreign minister conveyed condolences from President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh to Sheikh Mohamed.

Foreign minister of the UAE, Royal family members and high officials of the country and ambassador of Bangladesh and senior officials were present at that time.

On behalf of the president, prime minister and people of Bangladesh, Momen paid tribute to the late UAE president and congratulated new President Sheikh Mohamed.

The Foreign Minister will return home Monday.

Rulers in the UAE Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mohammed as the nation’s president, signalling both unity and stability in this key energy-rich country that hosts Western militaries.