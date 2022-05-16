Khaleda to be PM if BNP comes to power: Mosharraf

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be the Prime Minister if it comes to power through the next general election, said the party’s standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

“Some Awami League leaders, including Obaidul Quader, have asked who will be BNP’s prime minister? We would like to clearly announce that Begum Khaleda Zia will be our prime minister,” he said while addressing at a discussion organized by “Gonotranta Forum” at National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.

Khandaker Mosharraf said everybody in Bangladesh knows that BNP will come to power in the future.

“We have a three-time Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, who will be the PM of the country. But Obaidul Quader doesn’t see it,” he said.

Criticizing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s recent remarks, Khandaker Mosharraf said, “Awami League President Sheikh Hasina said that she does not want to be the Prime Minister anymore. They would not be able to come to power this time. If they come to power after 10 years then make it clear who will be their Prime Minister.”

He further said, “Awami League is using all kinds of evil thoughts. No more evil thoughts would be fruitful in this country.”

Reiterating the party’s position on the upcoming general elections, the BNP standing committee member said, “BNP will not go to any polls under Sheikh Hasina. Not only BNP but people all over Bangladesh have said that they will not go to the polls under partisan government.”

“Different political parties are saying that they will not go to polls under partisan government. It is clear. That means we will not sit idle also.”

Mentioning that they will oust the government, Khandaker Mosharraf said streets are the only option left to oust this government. “BNP’s acting chairman said that the decision will be made on streets. There is no hiding in it.”

He warned that the government that the latter will have to take responsibility if a situation like Sri Lanka arises in the country.

BNP chairperson’s adviser Zainul Abedin Farroque, executive committee member Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah, Bilkis Islam and Krishak Dal president Hasan Jafir Tuhin were, among others, present at the programme.