Rapid Action Battalion ( RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with 328 bottles of foreign liquor at Tahirpur Police Station in Sunamganj district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Md Nijam Uddin, 51, of Borgaf village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, RAB members conducted a drive at Binnakuli Bazar area around 9:15 pm, and nabbed the drug dealer with the drug, RAB-9 assistant superintendent of police Somen Mojumdar said.