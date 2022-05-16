Spanish President Sanchez praises Bangladesh’s growth

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez has praised Bangladesh’s socio-economic development achieved under the far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Spanish entrepreneurs and investors are showing increasing interest in expanding their presence in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

In a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Spain diplomatic relations, the Spanish President also appreciated Bangladesh’s responsible, active and visible role in the regional and international arena including the United Nations.

He appreciated Bangladesh’s unwavering support and commitment to the multilateral world policy enshrined in the joint declaration “Together for a Reinforced Multilateralism” adopted in Madrid in 2020 on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the United Nations.

The Spanish President said the bilateral relations between the two countries have been strengthened and expanded while Spain is currently the fourth largest export destination for Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Madrid.

He also said Spain would work closely with Bangladesh as a close partner to increase the scope and diversify the trade and to explore the immense potential of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also sent a message to the President of Spain on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations.

In her message, the Prime Minister recalled his bilateral meeting with the Spanish President on the sidelines of the COP 25 conference in Madrid in 2019 and hoped that mutual cooperation in the fields of industry, technological support, digital connectivity, power and energy, logistics and transport infrastructure development, climate change, culture and research will be further expanded in the future.

She also sought increasing Spanish investment in various potential sectors of Bangladesh.

In the message, the Prime Minister invited the President of Spain to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

The two friendly countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations this year through various programmes.