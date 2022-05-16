Sylhet, Sunamganj rivers may cross danger levels in next 24 hours

The Ganges river is in steady state, while the Brahmaputra, Jamuna and Padma river are in rising trend. This situation may continue in next 72 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Releasing a bulletin on rainfall and river situation of the country on Sunday (May 15) afternoon, the FFWC said the Dharla and the Teesta rivers of the northern region of Bangladesh are in rising trend, which may continue rising in next 24 hours.

Quoting the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, the FFWC said there is chance of heavy rainfall at some places of the north-eastern regions of the country and adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 48 hours.

The major rivers of the north-eastern region of the country in the Upper Meghna basin are in rising trend which may continue in next 48 hours and may rise rapidly at times on some points of major rivers (Surma, Kushiyara, Bhugai-Kangsha, Dhanu-Baulai, Manu, Khowai).

The rivers of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in the north-eastern region of the country may cross

their respective danger levels at some points in next 24 hours.