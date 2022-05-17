RCT extends sympathetic reception to former LibDem councillor candidate Mohammed Ohid Uddin

The Redbridge Community Trust (RCT) has extended a sympathetic reception to Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin, LibDem’s first British Bangladeshi former councillor candidate, at Churchfield Ward, Redbridge

The reception was held at 7:30 pm on Sunday at Apple Real Estate in Leys wood Drive Newbury Park, Redbridge.

Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin was the guest of honor at the reception presided over by RCT Advisory Council member Shafiqur Rahman. Khairul Amin Babla, a prominent businessman of Amsterdam was present as a special guest.

Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the RCT officials for giving him a sympathetic reception and said that all the members of RCT have worked tirelessly to ensure my victory in the last council elections. But despite their sincere support and cooperation, I have no regrets that the desired victory was not achieved. I am grateful to all of you. Ohid Uddin, a former councillor candidate nominated by LibDem in Churchfield ward, expressed deep hope, adding, “I sincerely believe that you will continue to support and co-operate with me in the forthcoming elections as in the past.” Treasurer Anwar Uddin,Joynul Chowdhury, Muhib Uddin, Shaheen Chowdhury, Niaz Chowdhury Shuvon, Afsor Hussain Ennam, Mostafa Miah, Zohir Hussain Gaus, Misbah Jamal, Maruf Ahmed, Raju, Moksud, Shohel, Moinul, Siraj, and others spoke at the reception jointly conducted by RCT General Secretary ( Former Councillor)Fanu Miah and Organizing Secretary Afsor Hossain Anam.