Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water

Sylhet city and Sunamganj town have been flooded as three major rivers — the Surma, Kushiyara and Sari-Gowain – are flowing over the danger level due to a downhill onrush of water triggered by heavy rainfall in India.

Several lakh people have been marooned since the flood situation has worsened and water entered different parts of 18 upazilas and flooded low-lying areas in the two districts, BSS reports.

Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Gowainghat, Jaintiapur, Companiganj, Sadar, Golapganj, Beanibazar, Biswanath, Dakkhin Surma and Fenchuganj upazilas of Sylhet and Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Tahirpur, Bishwambarpur and Sadar upazilas of Sunamganj are among the submerged upazilas, causing food and drinking water crisis to hundreds of people in the areas.

Crop lands, fisheries, households, business establishments, educational institutions as well as roads also went under knee-deep water in the districts.

According to officials of the Water Development Board (WDB) Sylhet office, the Surma was flowing 136cm above the danger level in Kanaighat point, 41cm in Sylhet point and 31cm in Sunamganj point.

The Kushiyara was flowing over 148cm above the danger mark in Amalsheed point while it was flowing 51cm beyond the danger level in Sheola point.

Senior Meteorologist at the Sylhet met office Syed Ahmad Chowdhury said the rain will continue for the next 48 hours in the district. Besides, the water of all rivers in Sylhet is flowing over the danger mark.

Executing Engineer of WDB Sunamganj office Md Shamsudduha said the water was flowing above the danger level in Sunamganj since last night. The flood situation in the district may worsen as downhill onrush of water is continuing from India, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Anwar Sadat said 129 tonnes of rice and 1,000 bags of dry foods and water purifying tablets have been distributed in the flood affected upazilas in Sylhet.

Besides, adequate number of shelter centers has been prepared in the flood affected upazilas, he added.