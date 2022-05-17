Tk 2,46,000 crore ADP for 2022-23 fiscal approved

The government on Tuesday approved a Tk 2,46,066 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23, with highest allocations to power and energy sectors.

Besides, the ADP involving Tk 9,130 crore of the autonomous bodies and corporations was approved.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project gets the highest allocation of Tk 13,396 crore.

The ADP was approved at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held on Tuesday (May 17) at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the Chairperson of the NEC, joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban.

Planning Minister MA Mannan explains the details of allocations in the ADP for 2022-23 fiscal year at a press briefing held at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday (May 17)

Following the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan explained the details at a press briefing.

The minister said the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant tops the list of 10 projects in terms of highest allocations. It is followed by Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4) which has received Tk 8,759 crore allocation.

Matarbari 2,600 Megawatt Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project has received the allocation of Tk 6,554 crore, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expantion (1st Phase) Project has received Tk 6,019 crore, Padma Bridge Rail Connectivity Prohect got Tk 5,809 crore, COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness (WB-GoB) has received Tk 4,254 crore, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge construction has received Tk 3,851 crore allocation.

Mannan said the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway construction has received Tk 3,703 crore allocation, Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network Under DPDC Areas has received the allocation of Tk 3,059 crore, and Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Lane 6) has received Tk 2,883 crore allocation.