Two killed as bus hit auto-rickshaw in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Two people were killed after a bus had crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district on Tuesday.

The deceased were Arash Ali, son of Shah Zahur Ali, and Nureya Begum, wife of late Golap Ali. They are residents of Rukanpur village in the upazila.

Police said a Sylhet-bound bus crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rukanpur area this afternoon, leaving the auto rickshaw driver Arash dead on the spot and passenger Nureya critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took her to nearby Bahubal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Sherpur Highway Police Station officer in-charge Parimal Dev.

He claimed that police seized the bus, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.