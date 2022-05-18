Govt allocates relief for Sylhet flood victims

The government is providing assistance to the vulnerable families in flooded parts of the district who have lost their

homes or livelihoods.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Disaster

Management and Relief Dr Md. Enamur Rahman today visited the flood-hit areas

of the district.

“There will be no shortage of relief for flood victims in Sylhet,” said both

the ministers while distributing dry and cooked foods at two safety shelters.

They said: “A total of 4,000 packets of dry food, 200 tonnes of rice and Taka

25 lakh have been allocated for the flood victims in the district.”

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always attentive in this matter. She directed the concerned authorities to ensure that there will be no shortage of relief materials for the flood victims and instructed that as much will be allocated as per their need,” Dr Momen said.

Later, the Foreign Minister and State Minister for Disaster Management and

Relief exchanged views with the people’s representatives and administration

officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to know the overall flood situation of 13 upazilas of the district.

Dr Momen said, “The bottom of the two main rivers of Sylhet– Surma and

Kushiara– is full. These two rivers need to be dug. The government has adequate plans to dredge the rivers which have to be effective before next monsoon.”

Dr Md. Enamul Haque said, “Taka 25 lakh and 200 tonnes of rice have been

allocated for the flood victims in the district. The government has adequate

reserves of relief. So, as much will be allocated as per the need of the

flood victims.”

“The government is ready to deal with any kinds of disaster like flood,” he said, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regards.

Later, the state minister visited various areas of the flood-hit Gowainghat upazila and distributed relief.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Mujibur Rahman, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md. Kamrul Hasan, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nisharul Arif, Sylhet City Corporation Chief Executive Officer MLA Roy Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin Ahmed, Sylhet District Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Metropolitan Awami League President Bir Muktijoddha Masuk Uddin Ahmed, its General Secretary Zakir Hossain and all Upazila Parishad Chairmen, City Corporation Councilor and administrative officials, among others, were present during the time.