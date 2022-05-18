JS budget session begins June 5

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will go into its budget session for fiscal year 2022-23 on June 5.

President Md Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution, BSS reports.

The session, also the 18th one of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, will begin at 5pm at the parliament room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to place the national budget for FY2022-23 in the parliament on the day. This will be the 4th budget presented by the current Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The tenure of the session will be determined in the JS’s business advisory committee to be held on the day of beginning of the session. This time the session is expected to be long this time.