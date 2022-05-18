Mushfiqur guides Bangladesh to lead over Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim struck his eighth Test century and became the first Bangladeshi to pass 5,000 runs as the hosts took the upper hand in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were all out for 465 runs with a first-innings lead of 68 when the last man Shoriful Islam was unable to carry on his innings after a blow to the hand while batting. Sri Lanka then lost two wickets to reach 39-2 in 17.1 overs in their second innings before stumps were drawn on the fourth day, reducing their deficit to 29.

After Sri Lanka posted 393, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim scored centuries as Bangladesh reached a total of 465.

Oshada Fernando was the first wicket to fall in Sri Lanka’s second innings when Taijul Islam broke his stumps in a splendid fielding effort. Taijul also came in to remove Lasith Embuldeniya, the nightwatchman, as a bowler.

These two wickets pushed the visitors into further trouble in Chattogram Test.

Earlier, After Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiur Rahim also hit a century in Bangladesh’s first innings. Along the way, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladeshi batter to have scored 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

It was Mushfiqur’s eighth century in the format and first after 18 innings. He notched up his last ton before this in 2020 against Zimbabwe in Dhaka.

Bangladesh did not lose any wicket in the first session of day four, but off the first over of the second session, the hosts lost two wickets— Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal with the latter resumed his innings after lunch of day four. Tamim had left the field on day three with a cramped right hand.

Bangladesh batted in a slow manner which actually was an attempt to ensure that they would not lose this match from this stage.

For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha bagged four wickets conceding 60 runs while Asitha Fernando took three.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first in this match and ended their first innings at 397 with an outstanding 199 by Angelo Mathews.

For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hasan bagged six wickets in the first innings which is now the best bowling innings by him in the format. It was the third five-for for the right-handed spinner.