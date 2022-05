Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will arrive Dhaka on July 28.

The actress may join an event of Business Award to be held at a five star hotel in the capital. The actress herself confirmed the news in a video message.

Earliar, Shilpa visited Dhaka in 2016 and joined a fashion show. Shilpa was away from acting for a long.

She returned with Hangama 2 on OTT Platform last year.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, film Nikamma will take her to big screen on June 17.