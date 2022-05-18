UP chairman’s son killed, wife hurt by miscreants in Faridpur

A union parishad (UP) chairman’s minor son was killed and wife injured by miscreants in Faridpur on Wednesday (May 18) afternoon.

Police said the minor son of Mizanur Rahman Boyati, chairman of Dhewkhali union parishad under Sadarpur upazila in Faridpur district, was killed when some people attacked their house at about 4:30pm on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Rafsan, 8.

At that time, the chairman’s 35-year-old wife Diljahan Ratna was critically injured when she tried to resist the killers. Ratna was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition and admitted there.

Sadarpur-Bhanga Circle’s additional police super Fahima Quader said a group of people led by Chhanu Molla’s son Ershad Hossain attacked the chairman’s house at about 4:30pm.

At that time, the attackers hacked the chairman’s minor son Rafsan and his wife Diljahan Ratna on their bed, leaving the boy dead on the spot.

Critically injured Ratna is now undergoing treatment at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The additional police super further said the body of the slain minor son of the chairman was sent to the hospital morgue for postmortem. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident.