10 Surprisingly beneficial attributes of Vitamin C rich Grapes

Popularly known source of Vitamin C rich fruits are oranges, strawberries, mangoes, papayas and guavas. But had you been aware of grapes also being an excellent source of vitamin C? It is Abundant in nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin K and potassium as well.

“A registered dietitian Anthony DiMarino, RD says that, Grapes are fantastic because not only are they affordable, but they’re versatile as well,” “they can also be used to enhance the flavors of a lot of different dishes.”

Why should you prefer eating grapes?

Helps to fight Cancer

Grapes help to fight off free radicals; free radicals are types of unstable molecules, which are formed during normal cell metabolism. Free radicals can build up in cells while causing damage to other molecules, such as DNA, lipids and proteins; which may also lead to cancer.

A grape also increases the effect of an antioxidant called resveratrol, which may protect against cancer by reducing inflammation and blocking the growth of cancer cells. Grapes also contain catechins, quercetin and anthocyanins and other antioxidants which may prove to be powerful combinations to protect human body against cancer.

Provides protection against Heart Diseases

As discussed above, Resveratrol may not only help prevent cancer, whereas; it has also been proven to provide protection against other heart diseases.

A research study proves that the ones who consume diets rich in potassium as compared to that of sodium were less likely to die from heart disease than individuals who didn’t have as much potassium in their diets.

Improves Immunity

Grapes being rich source of vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants; help to strengthen the immune system, which in turn makes the human body efficient enough to fight against innumerable infections.

Reduces high cholesterol

Grapes consist of plenty of fibers, for this reason, grapes become one of the best fiber rich sources to reduce high cholesterol levels.

Di Marino, a well known dietician says that “I always explain it almost like a street sweeper. It gets in your bloodstream and carries all that cholesterol out of the body into the liver where it gets processed,” Even in a research study, it was proven that people with high cholesterol, will if consume, three cups of red grapes a day, continuously for eight weeks, will manage to lower their cholesterol levels.

Helps to balance blood pressure

Grapes are very low in Sodium. Grapes fit well into a low-sodium diet plan, which eventually helps to reduce high blood pressure. Dieticians also claim that grapes are high in potassium, which can help to balance the blood pressure.

Grapes protect against diabetes

Since grapes have low glycemic index number, they won’t raise blood sugar level. Studies show that, nutrients in grapes may decrease blood sugar levels and may increase insulin sensitivity.

Maintains brain health

Resveratrol in grapes benefits the body in many ways. This powerful antioxidant helps to reduce the oxidative stress, which can have a positive effect on human brain.

Dietician DiMarino says “Think about Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, those can be signs of oxidative stress,.” “Resveratrol may help reduce the chances of those diseases from happening.”

Though a research study shows the potential of the antioxidant when it comes to prevent cognitive disorders, there’s a need of research to be done on humans to understand if it is actually beneficial.

Helps to improve bone health

Vitamin K and minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium, in grapes may help you to maintain strong bones. Whereas, more research is needed to be done in this realm.

It slows down aging

A research claims that grapes may help you to stay young. Resveratrol (a powerful antioxidant) stimulates the SirT1 gene, which has been linked to resulting into a longer lifespan by protecting cells.

Improves sleep

If you are having a hard time getting a good night sleep, then grapes may help you to get a good one.

Dieticians say that “Grapes do have a degree of melatonin in them,”. “So they’re a great evening snack. They don’t have a lot of calories and they can potentially help you fall asleep.”

What kinds of grapes should be consumed to notice better results?

Different options are available around us; ranging in colors from green to white to purple and red. Grapes also come with fun names like cotton candy and moon drops.

Dieticians say “what’s most important is that you choose an option closest to its natural form,” “so instead of drinking grape juice or eating raisins, the original, unprocessed grapes are the one you’ll get most nutrition from”. We should more often consider adding unprocessed grapes to smoothies and salads.

(With inputs from: Health and Wellness Tips, Original research conducted by the dieticians and other trusted sources)