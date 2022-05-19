BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader

The jealous of BNP begins as the works of Padma Bridge have completed, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

“The construction of a bridge over the Padma River was a challenge for Awami League. We have won that challenge under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The wait for traffic on the bridge may end next month. We will announce the opening date of the bridge through a press conference soon,” Quader said this while virtually addressing the triennial council of Gazipur district AL on Thursday from his official residence in the capital.

He said, “Now the people of the country will enjoy the benefits of Padma Bridge. Usually it takes two to two-and-a-half-hours to reach the banks of Padma River by ferry, now it can be reached in six to seven minutes.”

“Not only Padma Bridge but also Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Metrorail projects and construction of Karnaphuli Tunnel are nearing completion. Seventy-five percent work of BRT project has been completed in Gazipur. Hopefully there will be no more suffering,” said Quader.

He further said, “The construction of Padma Bridge has cost Tk 30,193 crores. The bridge has been constructed with 100% transparency. Although the World Bank withdrew its funding after various conspiracies, they later expressed regret.”

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak inaugurated the council at 11.00am at Bhawal Rajbari in Gazipur city.

Gazipur District Awami League President and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque presided over the council.

Among others, Awami League Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Hasan Russell, Simin Hossain Rimi MP and Central Awami League leader Sayeed Khokon spoke in the council.

Gazipur Awami League general secretary Iqbal Hossain Sabuj conducted the council.