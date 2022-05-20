CEC expects a responsible parliament through voting

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said they sincerely expect that a responsible parliament would be formed through elections. But the Election Commission alone will never be able to meet this expectation, he added.

The Chief Election Commissioner said this while inaugurating voter list update programme at Savar Upazila Parishad auditorium in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

Habibul Awal said officials, employees of the state, especially all the district administrations, including police administration, who will be in charge they have to play a very important role in order to make the elections a success.

The CEC further said, “It is our civic duty to exercise voting rights and those who are elected by the people must also remember their commitment made to people.”

About upcoming general elections, Habibul Awal said, “We have taken the responsibility on behalf of the Election Commission and we are working as a new commission. We would like to say that our sincere expectation is that participatory and competitive elections will be held.”

“We want democracy to develop and a responsible parliament to be formed through voting. I hope that rights of the people will be preserved through debate in parliament and we will move towards a developing state and democracy.”

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker presided over the programme.

Among others, Savar Upazila Parishad chairman Manjurul Alam Rajib, Savar Municipality mayor Alhaj Abdul Gani, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahidul Islam, and Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain Sardar were present at that time.