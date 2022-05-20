Gaffar Chowdhury’s namaz-e-janaza held in London

Eminent journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury’s first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at London’s Brick Lane mosque after Jummah prayers on Friday.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets Mohammad Lutfur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, officials and employees of the mission, members of British Bangladeshi community, journalists, cultural activists and cross section of Bangladeshi expats joined the Janaza.Special doa was offered for eternal peace of the departed soul, a Bangladesh high commission spokesperson from London told BSS over phone. Later, Chowdhury’s body was kept at the Shaheed Minar of historic Shaheed Altab Ali Park in East London to allow British-Bangladeshi community and other admirers to have their last glimpse of Chowdhury who was also a 1952 Language Movement veteran, a political analyst, writer and poet, BSS reports.

