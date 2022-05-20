Global efforts must be enhanced to save lives, reduce risks of migrants: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said global efforts must be enhanced to save lives and reduce risks and vulnerabilities of migrants during their migratory journey, including those caught up in situations of crisis.

He was delivering national statement at the general debate of the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Shahriar Alam urged transit and destination countries not to forcibly return migrants under any circumstances.

He also underscored the importance of fulfilling the obligations of Member States for search and rescue of distressed migrants at sea.

On multiple occasions, he added, “our own naval forces have rescued Myanmar’s forcibly displaced Rohingyas adrift at sea along our coasts”.

The general debate was chaired by Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, according to a message received here from New York on Friday.

The state minister is leading a high-level Bangladesh delegation to the Migration Review Forum.

Earlier in the day, he held bilateral meetings with Dr. Vince Henderson, Minister for Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy and the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, including Bangladesh’s candidature for the Human Rights Council election for 2023-25.

The Forum will conclude on May 20 with the adoption of a Progress Declaration.