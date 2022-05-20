India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly

The cross-border train services between Bangladesh and India will resume shortly, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday.

The Maitri Express service between Dhaka-Kolkata and the Bandhan Express Service between Kolkata-Khulna will resume on 29 May 2022.

The Maitri Express will start its service from Dhaka while the Bandhan Express will start from Kolkata.

The services were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

The new Mitali Express Service between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka will be flagged off virtually by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh on June 1.

It will start from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.