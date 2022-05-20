One held with Yaba pills in Sylhet

A drug peddler was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-9) along 2,880 Yaba pills at Kajitula area in Sylhet district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested was Rumon, 40, son of late Motahar, a resident of shibrampur area under Sadar upazila in Pabna district.

RAB said on a tip-off, members of RAB-9 conducted a drive at Kazitula Loharpara area and arrested him along with 2,800 Yaba pills.

Later, he was handed over to Sylhet Kotwali Model Police Station.

A case was filed against him under Narcotics Act with the police station.