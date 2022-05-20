Trailer of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ launches in Cannes

The trailer of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s biopic, was launched at the Cannes Festival.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Indian Information and Broadcasting and Youths Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Sing Thakur jointly inaugurated the trailer on the third day of 75th Cannes Festival in France.

Hasan, in his speech, said the life of Bangabandhu, victory from his struggle and his sacrifice have been portrayed in the movie. The biopic, jointly produced by Bangladesh and India, will keep awake the spirit of Bangabandhu for decades though it is tough to portray the biographies of great people like Bangabandhu, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela in a film, he added.

For this, the minister extended his gratitude to Bangabandhu’s elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, his (Bangabandhu) younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, the Indian government, producer of the film, director, artistes and others.

Anurag said the work of making the biopic of Bangabandhu jointly is really a matter of joy and pride.

Bangladesh ambassador to France Khandaker Mohammed Talha, Indian ambassador Javed Ashraf, Indian Information and Braodcasting secretary Apurba Chandra, noted Indian director and also the director of movie Shyam Benegal, Executive Producer of the movie and FDC director general Nuzhat Yesmin, actor Arifin Shuvoo, who acted as Bangabandhu, actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha, who acted as Bangabandhu’s wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, script writers Atul Tiwari and Shama Jayedi, casting director of Bangladesh part Bahar Uddin Khelon, and other artistes of both the countries were present in the function.