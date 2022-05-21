Amazon Mini TV presents Diya Mirza and Shreya Dhanwantri starrer short film ‘Grey’

Amazon Mini TV presents Diya Mirza and Shreya Dhanwantri’s starrer short film ”Grey”. The Story revolves around a girl who wants to explain how consent is essential in a relationship, but people often fail to understand when and where the line should be drawn.

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dia Mirza starrer Amazon mini TVs latest short film ‘Grey’ highlight the importance of consent to establish a romantic relationship.

As the title suggests, things can get murky, instead of a clear black and white, when a perpetrator is a close friend with whom one shares a deep but platonic bond.

The plot of the short film is woven around the struggle that one faces while distinguishing between consent and friendship and in most cases, it ends with oneself culpable.

Produced by Yuva Originals, the short film ‘Grey’ is written and directed by Sakshi Gurnani. Amazon Advertising Head Girish Prabhu said about this short film, “At Amazon Mini TV, we always try to present effective stories that entertain and enlighten the audience.

We all know about consent, and talk about it, but how well we understand or adopt it is the real question. We are proud to add this meaningful story to our award-winning short film library.”

‘Grey‘ is a strong drama about consent, a topic that should be ‘black’ and ‘white’ but is sometimes pulled into ‘‘Grey’ because we fail to grasp the meaning of ‘no.

“We hope that everyone who sees the film will gain a better understanding of what consent means. We are ecstatic to work with Amazon Mini TV since its broad reach will ensure that this narrative reaches every corner of the country,” said Yuval OriginalsCo-Founder and CEO Nikhil Taneja.

He further said that this is a subject that should be ‘black’ and ‘white’, but is often pushed to ‘’Grey’’ because we refuse to learn what ‘no’ means. We hope this film will help the audience to clearly define the meaning of consent. We are extremely proud to be associated with Amazon Mini TV, as its wide reach will take this story to every nook and corner of the country. Let us tell you that this short film is going to be released today i.e. on May 20.

Viewers are eager to see the short film ‘’Grey’’ be aired on Amazon Mini TV. The story of this short film revolves around a girl who wants to explain how important consent is. Consent is essential, but people often fail to understand when and where the line should be drawn.