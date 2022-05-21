Bangladesh to be compared with America, Europe: Quader

About BNP leaders’ remarks that Bangladesh’s situation would be like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader Bangladesh will not be compared with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan or Pakistan but to be compared with America and Europe as long as Sheikh Hasina is in the power.

Quader made the remarks while addressing at a discussion organized Bangladesh Chhatra League at TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University on Saturday on the occasion of AL president Sheikh Hasina’s Homecoming Day.

It is BNP but not AL who wants to come to power through terrorism, said Quader, also the Road, Transport and Bridges Minister.

No force can defeat Awami League if leaders and workers of the party are remain united, said Quader adding that their party under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina will reach the port of victory along with people in the next general elections, inshallah.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is heading towards the light from darkness as Bangabandhu’s daughter return to the country, Quader said “Bangladesh has become a developing country from a least developed country and confined democracy freed as Sheikh Hasina retuned in the country.”

Highlighting the various development achievements of Bangladesh, the minister said BNP leaders are upset as the people of the country are well.

The programme was chaired by BCL president Al Nahian Khan Joy where AL presidium member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organizing secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Dhaka University pro vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad and BCL general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee spoke at the programme, among others.