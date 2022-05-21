BNP won’t join talks with current EC: Mosharraf

BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Saturday categorically said their party will not participate in any dialogue with the current Election Commission (EC).

“Our position is clear that there is no reason for BNP to take part in any talks with the Election Commission. It matters little whether the commission holds dialogue or not,” he said, reports UNB.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said their party thinks the current Election Commission’s dialogue has no value. “So, there is no question of talking to them (EC).”

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, came up with the remarks a day after Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal’s comment that BNP would be invited to the dialogue soon.

Sammilito Chhatra Jubo Forum arranged the discussion programme at the Jatiya Press Club marking the 7th death anniversary of BNP leader Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu.

On May 3, 2015, former BNP lawmaker Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Reiterating their party’s stance on the next election, Mosharraf said BNP will not join any election under the current Awami League government.

He said BNP did not take part in the ‘dramas’ staged by the President and a search committee when the government formed the current EC. “We don’t recognise in any way those are now there in the commission.”

“The election that we want must be held under a non-party neutral government after the fall or resignation of Sheikh Hasina and the dissolution of parliament,” the BNP leader said.

Once a non-partisan government takes charge of the country, he said it will form an impartial and acceptable EC to conduct the election in a fair and credible manner. “Then we’ll talk to that Election Commission.”

Mosharraf said Awami League resorted to various tactics in the past centering the national elections. “I want to make it clear that BNP and people will no longer fall into the trap of the ruling party.”

He called upon the country’s people to take all-out preparations to wage a street movement to bring a change in the government.

The BNP leader said the current government is not in a good mood as it has no control over anything. “The ruling party leaders can’t sleep well…Bangladesh is in a much worse situation than Sri Lanka economically, politically and socially.”

He said the government is not making public all the indicators of the economy. “The government talks about reserves. Economist Debapriya Bhattacharya in a statement said the government is not fully providing the information about the repayment of loans from our reserves.”