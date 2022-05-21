Flood situation improves in Sylhet

The overall flood situation has improved in Sylhet as water started receding in different areas after eight days.

However, local people have to wait five more days to get back to the previous condition and have to remain marooned during this period.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Water Development Board said it has already taken an initiative to stop such flood in the future in the divisional city.

SM Shahidul Islam, additional chief engineer of Water Development Board, Sylhet, said, “The flood water is decreasing. There is no possibility of worsening the situation in Sylhet. But the flood-hit people will have to remain marooned for five more days. We are repairing the damaged dams.”

“A new project has been taken for dredging the Surma River. After completion of the dredging of the Surma River, flood situation will improve in Sylhet,” he said.

According to the Water Development Board, the Surma River was flowing 85 cenetemetres above the danger level at Kanaighat point Saturday morning while it was flowing 25 centemetres above the danger mark in Sylhet point. However, the water level at both points decreased than Friday.

Water-borne diseases including diarrhoea have broken out in Sylhet. Many families of the city left for the village home on Friday and Saturday.

Md. Mostafizur Rahman, the executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department, Sylhet, said, about 65 kilometres of 10 main inter-districts roads have been inundated. Vehicular movement on five roads remained suspended.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Mojibur Rahman said the administration is providing all kinds of assistance to the flood victims.

Relief materials have been distributed among the flood victims, he added.

Meanwhile, around 70,000 people of five unions under Beanibazar upazila of the district remained marooned as the water level marked a rise in the Kushiara River.

Around 50 educational institutions remained closed in the upazila due to flood. Small vehicles plying on the Sylhet-Beanibazar highway remained suspended as 18 points of the highway have been inundated. However, buses are plying on the road amid risk of accident.

Ashik Noor, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Beanibazar, said 88 flood-affected families have taken shelter at 13 shelters out of 24 temporary flood shelters and this number is increasing .

According to the Beanibazar upazila administration, around 14,000 families of various unions of the upazila are flood affected.

In Sunamganj, the water levels in major rivers of the district was flowing 2 centemetres above the danger mark Saturday morning, said the Water Development Board.

Many flood victims of the district have alleged that they have not not got relief from the administration.

Md. Jahangir Hossain, deputy commissioner, said they have already distributed 165 metric tonnes of rice, Tk 12 lakh, and dry food among the flood victims.