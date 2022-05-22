44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published seat plan for holding MCQ type preliminary test for the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)-2021 to be held on May 27.

The test will be held simultaneously in centers of eight divisional cities– Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur — on May 27 from 10am to 12noon, said a press release on Sunday.

According to the release, the candidate will not be allowed to carry books, all kind of watches, mobile phones, calculators, all kind of electronic devices, bank card or credit card like devices, ornaments and bags in the exam halls.

Information regarding the exam venues, seat plan and other instructions are available on BPSC website www.bpsc.gov.bd.