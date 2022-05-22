Bangladeshi-American professionals prime movers in shaping Dhaka-Washington ties: Faruk Khan

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan has termed the Bangladeshi-American professionals the prime movers in shaping the relationship between the two countries.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with Bangladeshi-American professionals from the greater Washington DC area on Saturday.

The Parliamentary delegation members sought their active participation to further bolster relations between Dhaka and Washington.

The professionals which included academics and intellectuals in their remarks put forward various suggestions to further advance Dhaka-Washington ties and cooperation, according to a message received from Washington on Sunday.

Faruk Khan put emphasis on holding such meetings regularly and also sought the advices of the Bangladeshi-American professionals for further development of the country.

Other members of the delegation Nurul Islam Nahid, Nahim Razzaq and Kazi Nabil Ahmed also spoke at the meeting.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam briefed about the steps of the Embassy for further expanding ties and cooperation between Dhaka and Washington. Officials of the Embassy were present on the occasion.

The delegation is scheduled to leave Washington for Dhaka tomorrow morning wrapping up their five-day visit to the USA.