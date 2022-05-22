BNP to cancel Digital Security Act if returns to power: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said their party will revoke all repressive acts and ordinances, including the Digital Security Act (DSA) if they returns to power.

Speaking at a views-exchange meeting with journalists, he also said their party will ensure the implementation of the Wage Board for journalists and media employees and empower the Press Council if their party forms government in the days to come, UNB reports.

“We would like to clearly say that if we form the government, all the repressive acts and ordinances those are obstacles to the independence of the media will be annulled,” the BNP leader said.

BNP arranged the programme titled, ‘Media Control Laws in Annihilating the Media: Bangladesh Perspective’ at National Press Club in Dhaka.

Fakhrul said their party believes that it is not possible to give democracy an international shape without the independence of the media.

“BNP has been working towards that goal since the rule of late President Ziaur Rahman.”