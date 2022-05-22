First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal have announced the first domestic flight in the kingdom with a fully female crew, most of them Saudis.

The announcement was made on the airline’s official Twitter account @flyadeal on Friday.

Saudi women have proved themselves in many careers that men dominated for a long time including aviation-related positions, says Arab News.

Flight 117, with a crew of seven, was co-piloted by Yara Jan, 23, who is also the youngest Saudi female pilot.

Jan told Arab News that she was extremely proud to be taking part in such a historic moment in aviation for Saudi women.

“As a Saudi woman trying to lead my country with a proud step it was a moment of pride and joy.”

Jan graduated from flight school in Florida, US, in 2019, and joined Flyadeal a year ago.

The number of Saudi female pilots has grown recently.