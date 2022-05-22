ICC chairman arrives in Dhaka on 2-day visit

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.

On the first day of his trip, Barclay visited the Sheikh Hasina Cricket Stadium site at Purbachal in Dhaka.

The ICC Chairman will be at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium tomorrow (Monday) to watch the first session of the opening day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Barclay is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. He is expected to visit Sylhet to see the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and adjacent cricket facilities.

He will depart for Kolkata, India on the morning of May 24.