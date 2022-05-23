Air Force member killed in Faridpur road accident

A member of Bangladesh Air Force was killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Faridpur district on Monday morning.

The deceased was Abul Bashar, a resident of Kakrail village under Assasuni upazila of Satkhira district. He worked as a sergeant in Jashore Air Force.

Police said a truck from opposite direction hit a covered van, carrying the air force member, at Dhuldhi Bazar area, leaving Abul Bashar dead on the spot.

Being informed police recovered the body from the spot.

Karimpur Highway Police Station OC Kangkan Kumar confirmed the matter.

Abul Bashar was returning from Dhaka with his household goods