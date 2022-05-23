Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths

Bangladesh registered two deaths from Covid-19 with 31 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities from the pandemic so far to 29,130 while the caseload mounted to 19,53,264.

On Sunday, the country logged zero death from Covid with 29 infections. On Saturday the country saw first death from the virus after a month as the last death was logged on April 20 with 16 new cases.

The daily test positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.67 per cent from Sunday’s 0.78 per cent as 4,659 samples were tested, according to DGHS.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.33 per cent as 193 patients recovered during this period.