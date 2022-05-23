Haji Salim hospitalised

Awami League MP Haji Mohammad Salim, serving a 10-year imprisonment for corruption, was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday, after a night in jail.

Subhash Kumar Ghosh, senior jail super of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Salim was taken to BSMMU around 9:45 am by an ambulance following a court order as he has been suffering from different diseases, UNB reports.

Earlier on Sunday, a Dhaka trial court sent Haji Salim to jail in a graft case rejecting his bail petition.

Judge of Special Court-7 Shahidul Islam passed the order when he surrendered before the court.

On February 10, the full text of the High Court’s verdict was published upholding his 10-year imprisonment.

The HC asked him to surrender to the trial court within 30 days of receiving the verdict.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against Haji Salim, an MP from Dhaka-7 constituency, and his wife Gulshan Ara in 2007 for allegedly amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and hiding information in the wealth statements.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam said, “After this verdict Haji Selim has lost the eligibility to remain an MP according to the article 66 (2) of the Constitution.”