Rohingyas crisis poses serious security threat: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reiterated her call to the international community to do much more to ensure safe, sustainable and dignified return of over one million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh has been hosting 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals. This humanitarian crisis poses a serious security threat,” the prime minister said in her recorded speech at the 78th Session of the UNESCAP, reports UNB.

“We expect enhanced focus and active support of the international community for safe, sustainable and dignified return of these displaced people,” she told the session meeting under the theme ‘A common agenda to advance sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific’.

She said that when the world is struggling to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict came as a huge blow to the global economic and social stability.