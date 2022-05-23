Suspended OC Pradeep’s wife denied bail, sent to jail

A court in Chattogram on Monday sent Chumki Karon, wife of suspended police officer Pradeep Kumar Das in Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, to jail in a graft case rejecting her bail petition.

Chumki surrendered before the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid this morning seeking bail.

After hearing on the plea, the court passed the order.

The Anti-Corruption Commission’s lawyer Mahmudul Haque said, “Chumki Karon appeared in the court in a graft case and sought bail. The court, later, ordered to send her jail rejecting the bail prayer. Chumki was absconding after the case was filed. She was also an warrented accused. Her husband Pradeep Kumar is also an accused in the same case.”

The court indicted Pradeep and his wife in the ACC case in December 2021 for illegally amassing wealth and ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against Chumki, a fugitive.

Earlier on September 1, the court formally accepted the charges against the couple submitted by the national anti-graft agency.

ACC Assistant Director Md Riyaz Uddin submitted the charges to the Senior Special Judge’s Court in Chattogram on July 28.

The ACC charged Pradip and Chumki with amassing more than Tk 23.5 million beyond known sources of income and money laundering. They also concealed information on the assets of Tk 4.9 million.