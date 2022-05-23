Sylhet flood: Diarrhoea, skin diseases surge as water starts receding

With floodwater starting to recede in several areas of Sylhet district, many people are now suffering from various waterborne ailments diarrhoea and skin diseases.

At least 114 diarrhoea cases have been reported so far in the district.

Dr SM Shahriar, a civil surgeon in Sylhet told that those suffering from diarrhoea have been asked to drink food saline as well as pure drinking water.

Since the onset of the floods, 140 medical teams have been working in Sylhet city and various upazilas. They are providing food, saline, and medicine to the flood-affected people, he added.

Sunil Singh, a resident of Chharapar in Sylhet, said many of his family members had contracted skin diseases after the floodwaters started to go down.

Many residents of the neighbourhood also suffer from skin diseases. However, he has not yet received any reports of diarrhoea in his neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Sylhet has improved as waters started receding in many areas of the district. However, the Surma river is still flowing at the same level as the danger level at all points of Sylhet, as per the latest report at 9am on Monday.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the Surma River was flowing at 64cm at Kanaighat Point.

At the same time, Kushiyara River is flowing at 100cm above the danger level at Amalshid point of Zakiganj and at 32cm at Sheola point of Beanibazar.