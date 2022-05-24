Mirza Abbas leaves for Singapore for treatment

Senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas left for Singapore on Tuesday morning for “advanced treatment of a stomach problem”.

The BNP standing committee member, along with his wife and two sons, left for Singapore on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8.30am, his physician Dr Rafiqul Islam said.

“Mirza Abbas was undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital. He was taken to Singapore for advanced treatment as his condition was not improving,” he said.

Dr Rafiqul, also the health affairs secretary of the country’s main opposition party, said that Abbas will be admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

On behalf of the BNP politician’s family members, Rafiqul urged the country’s people to pray for the speedy recovery of Abbas.

Earlier, on May 17, Abbas, also a former mayor of undivided Dhaka city and an ex-minister in Khaleda Zia’s last cabinet, was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital’s Shyamoli area with abdominal pain.