No monkeypox cases detected in country

No monkeypox cases have been detected in Bangladesh so far, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vice-chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed has said.

He made the remarks at a press conference at BSMMU campus on Tuesday morning.

The vice-chancellor said, “We have taken all necessary preparations to provide treatment for Monkeypox virus although we have not yet found any patient infected with the virus in the country.” He urged people to not to be panicked hearing any rumour.

Sharfuddin said Monkeypox cases have been reported recently in 14 countries including the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Australia and Canada.

Already, the health authorities have alerted all land ports and airports to prevent spread of the virus, he said.

Monkeypox is a DNA virus. It is believed that it can be transmitted if people came in contact with infected animals or take inadequately cooked meat, said the BSMMU VC.

The symptoms of the virus are Lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes), cold, fever, perspiration, headache, backache, loss of appetite, breathing problem and cough, he said.

About the Facebook post over detection of first Monkeypox case at BSMMU that went viral, BSMMU VC said, “Yesterday (Monday) a post on Facebook went viral saying that the first patient of monkeypox was identified at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. It was just a rumor.”

“The matter was first brought to our notice by a number of journalists. Our administration became more active after hearing such type of information from journalist. Then we start looking for what really happened.”

Sharfuddin Ahmed said they informed the matter to Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and urged them to take steps to stop the rumor and find out rumor mongers.

The vice-chancellor said they are ready tackle monkeypox virus in the same way that they have dealt with Corona pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.