Padma Bridge to be opened on June 25

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open long-awaited Padma Bridge for public on June 25, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

The Minister confirmed this to media after a meeting with the Prime Minister at Gono Bhaban this noon.

“As per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Padma Bridge will be named after the river Padma. Hasina will inaugurate the bridge at 10am on June 25,” Obaidul Quader said.

According to the progress report of the project received last April, work on the bridge was 92% complete. At the time, the work of river management was 90.50% done. In addition, the carpeting work of the main bridge was 66% complete.