Samrat sent to jail again on surrender

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat to jail in a corruption case.

The former Jubo League leader sought bail through his lawyer surrendering in court on Tuesday morning.

Later, hearing the bail petition, Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman passed the order rejecting the prayer and fixed June 9 for the next hearing.

Samrat went to the court from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) prison cell’s cabin by an ambulance at 10:50am. At that time, his supporters chanted slogans outside the court.

Supreme Court on Monday upheld the High Court order that cancelled the bail granted to Samrat in the graft case.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Samrat seeking a stay on the High Court order.

The petition likely be heard in a regular bench of the Appellate Division on May 30.

On May 18, the High Court cancelled the bail granted to Samrat in the graft case.

Earlier, on May 16, the ACC filed a petition before the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail of Samrat in the graft case.

On May 11, the Dhaka court granted bail to Samrat in the graft case, paving the way for his release from judicial custody.

Earlier, the same court turned down his bail plea in the corruption case filed by the ACC twice — on April 28 and April 13.

Samrat secured bail in a drugs case on April 11 and in an Arms Act case and a money laundering case on April 10.

The expelled Jubo League leader has been undergoing treatment at the BSMMU since November 24 last year.

On October 6, 2019, RAB detained Samrat and his associate Enamul Huque Arman from a house at Chauddagram in Cumilla where he went into hiding.

RAB raided his Kakrail office later on that day and seized huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two hides of kangaroo from his office.

He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act.

On October 7, Abdul Khaleque, deputy assistant director of RAB-1, lodged two complaints against Samrat at Ramna Police Station under the Arms and the Narcotics Act. Arman was also made an accused in the narcotics case.

On November 4, Shekhar Chandra Mallik, a sub-inspector, submitted a chargesheet against Samrat in the Arms Act case.

On November 12, the ACC lodged a complaint against him for acquiring assets worth Tk 2.94 crore beyond his known sources of income.

On September 12, 2020, Rashedur Rahman, sub-inspector of CID, registered a case against him at the Ramna Police Dtation for laundering Tk 195 crore to Malaysia and Singapore.

Lastly, on November 26 last year, the investigating officer in the case, Jahangir Alam, submitted a chargesheet in the court.