BSC to compensate $5 lakh to Ukraine war victim Hadisur

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) will pay 5 lakh dollars (about Taka five crore) as compensation to the family of third engineer Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a missile strike on board a ship at the port of Alvia in Ukraine in March this year.

Besides, his younger brother will get a job at the BSC with effect from June 1 while the other members of the ship ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ which was damaged by a missile during the war between Ukraine and Russia on March 2 this year will get salaries of seven months.

This decision was taken at the 312nd meeting of the BSC’s Board of Directors, chaired by State Minister for Shipping and Chairman of its Board of Directors Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, at BSC Dhaka Tower here, said a release this evening.

Board members – Ministry’s Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Professor M Shahjahan Mina, Dr Md Abdur Rahman, BSC Managing Director Commodore SM Moniruzzaman, Joint Secretary of Finance Ministry Nasima Parveen, Dr Pijush Dutta and Mohammad Yusuf , among others, were present.

The meeting also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family of the deceased marine engineer Hadisur, the release added.

The BSC is a government agency under the Ministry of Shipping. The general cargo ship of this company ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ arrived at the port of Olvia in Ukraine on 24 February. Earlier in the day, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. On the seventh day of the attack, a rocket attack took place on the Bangladeshi ship.

Then on March 3, total 28 sailors on board were rescued with the help of Bangladeshi nationals living in the vicinity of the port. They were later evacuated to a bunker in Ukraine.

On March 9, the ship’s sailors and engineers returned home.