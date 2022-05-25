MC College student’s body found in hostel room

A 21-year-old female student of MC College was found hanging inside her hostel room at Tilagarh in Sylhet city on Wednesday morning.

Her body was recovered from a room of the third floor of girls’ new hostel.

Smrity Rani Das was the first year student of English department of MC College. She hailed from Astagram in Kishoreganj district.

According to Shahporan (RA) Police Station, Smrity might have committed suicide. She used to live at a room on the second floor of the hostel. However, her body was found inside a vacant room on the third floor.

Indranil Bhattacharya, an inspector (investigation) at Shahporan (RA) Police Station, said the body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital morgue for postmortem.

The police inspector said it seemed that she had committed suicide. “But we have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of her death,” he said.