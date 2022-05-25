Mithila’s ‘Maya’ to be premered in USA

Rafiath Rashid Mithila’s starrer ‘Maya’ will be premiered in the United States in July.

The film will be screened at ‘Bengali Conference’ in USA from July 1 to July 3.

Directed by Rajashree Dey, the story of ‘Maya’ is based on the Shakespeare’s tragedy drama ‘Macbeth’.

The other stars are Gaurav Chakrabarty, Tanushree Chakraborty, Sudipta Banerjee, Rahul and Kamaleswar.

Recently, Mithila is shooting Giasuddin Selim directorial ‘Kajolrekha’. Besides, Mithila’s starrer ‘Ai Khuku Ai’, ‘Omanush’ and ‘Jole Jole Tara’ will soon be released.