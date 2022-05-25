Passengers stranded as SpiceJet hit by ransomware attack

India’s SpiceJet airline said its systems faced an “attempted ransomware attack” on Tuesday, delaying flights and leaving many stranded at airports.

Several flights were delayed on Wednesday, with passengers complaining about lack of service.

Many tweeted photographs and videos saying that they had been waiting for hours after boarding, without any response from the airline.

SpiceJet later said in a statement that the situation had been rectified.

“Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now,” it tweeted.

Following the airline’s tweet, many passengers took to social media to say they were still stranded at various airports, they said they were waiting for hours without food or water, and had little communication from ground staff.