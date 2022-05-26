Bangladesh, Portugal to enhance Inter-Parliamentary co-op

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam met with Vice President of the Assembly of PortugalAdão José Fonseca Silva at the Parliament of Portugal in Lisbon on Wednesday (May 25).

During the talks, the Vice President acknowledged the contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates in Portugal and the robust people-to-people ties existing between the countries.

To make Portuguese universities more accessible to Bangladeshi students, the State Minister urged him to encourage the government of Portugal to open an Embassy in Dhaka or offer periodic consular services in Dhaka from the Portuguese Embassy in New Delhi. The idea was welcomed by the Vice President of the Assembly.

The State Minister proposed the formation of an Inter-Parliament Friendship Group as a forum to foster contacts and exchanges between the two Parliaments in the near future. The Vice President responded positively to the proposal and agreed to work on it, said the Foreign Ministry.

Bangladesh State Minister apprised him of Bangladesh’s impressive economic growth under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and its plans for continued progress in post-LDC period. Discussing global issues of mutual concern, the State Minister sought continued support of Portugal on the issue of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals at the international level.

The Vice President stressed for a high level participation from Bangladesh side for the upcoming Second UN Ocean Summit to be held from 27th June to 1st July in Portugal.

The State Minister was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon Mr. Tarik Ahsan and other officials.

Earlier in the day, the State Minister arrived in Lisbon on a four day official visit to Portugal.

He was received at the airport by the Ambassador Tarik Ahsan, officials of Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon and leaders of expatriate Bangladesh community in Portugal.

This is the highest-level bilateral visit that has ever taken place between Bangladesh and Portugal.

During this visit, Bangladesh State Minister is also scheduled to meet with Portugal’s Minister of Economy and Sea as well as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, apart from attending other engagements.