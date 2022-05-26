Bangladesh, Serbia keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership

Bangladesh and Serbia have decided to take up a number of initiatives to further strengthen bilateral partnership to mark the historic occasion of celebrating fifty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen had a meeting at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, UNB reports.

The bilateral meeting was followed by signing ceremony where a Memorandum of Understanding on Foreign Office Consultations and an agreement on visa waiver for the holders of official and diplomatic passports between Bangladesh and Serbia were inked.

During the official meeting, Foreign Minister Momen recalled the sincere contribution of former Yugoslavia in Bangladesh’s glorious War of Liberation in 1971 and also remembered the personal friendship between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Marshal Tito especially how these two leaders were treated with reverence by the world leaders.

Visiting Foreign Minister Selakovic expressed his happiness to visit Bangladesh specially when two countries are celebrating fifty years of friendship and he mentioned that Bangladesh and Serbia should work more closely for meaningful cooperation so that bilateral trade can be increased.

Appreciating the contributions and professionalism of Bangladeshi professionals and workers in Serbia, he mentioned that an alternative approach will be taken to ease visa issues so that more Bangladeshis are interested to work in Serbia.

He also announced that Bangladeshi students will be offered more scholarships and shared his plan to organize a Summer Camp for the diplomats where Bangladeshi young diplomats will be invited to join.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s socio-economic advancement, Foreign Minister Momen shared the investment climate of Bangladesh and requested Sebian investors to consider the opportunity so that Serbia can be a partner in Bangladesh’s development trajectory.

Later in the afternoon, a talk was organized at the Foreign Service Academy titled “Bangladesh-Serbia: 50 Years of Friendship” where visiting Foreign Minister of Serbia Nikola Selakovic presented the keynote and Foreign Minister Momen Chaired the session.