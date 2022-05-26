Local community initiative holds successful Eid gathering and networking event

Ilford, May 25, 2022 – Ilford Community Initiative (ICI) held a successful Eid gathering and networking event on May 21st July which was attended by over 70 members of the local community including Sam Tarry MP.

The event held at Goodmayes Methodist Church consisted of traditional Eid food, singing Eid songs and speeches from Sam Terry MP, Immigration Judge & Solicitor M. Belayeth Hussain. Also speaking were Nurul Islam; Barrister Khaled Noor; Noorjahan Begum; Ononna Thuli and Abudullah Noor giving their thoughts on youth activism and the direction of this local initiative.



Garnering over 70 attendees, the event was successfully attended by people from all walks of life with noticeable attendance of women, young people, community elders: professionals including lawyers, accountants, NHS doctors and health workers, businessmen and many other professional backgrounds.

ICI Working Group Coordinator Barrister Khaled Noor in his speech highlighted that “ICI is a voluntary community platform for local community members with the aim to provide opportunities for networking, to promote community cohesion, and to facilitate debate and dialogue for empowerment and better community for all”.



Community leader Nurul Islam stated that “people of British-Bangladeshi heritage are one the fastest growing communities in Redbridge. We will work closely with other communities, elected representatives and decision makers of the local authority to promote the best interests of our community”.

Community organiser Noorjahan Begum stated “this is a wonderful opportunity for members, friends, family to get together. ICI aims to work in partnership others in tackling topical social issues including growing Islamophobia and discrimination that exists within our society”.

The event was put together by members of the ICI Working Group. Special thanks for all involved for their support, hard work and for bringing homemade delicious foods, cakes and traditional Eid sweets.